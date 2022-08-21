Jag Capital Management LLC Invests $4.75 Million in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,427,000 after buying an additional 2,055,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,891,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,683,000 after buying an additional 428,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,289,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,084,000 after buying an additional 2,300,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,565,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,881,000 after buying an additional 1,195,881 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group Stock Down 2.4 %

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $349,179. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSGP opened at $71.74 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.