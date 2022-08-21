Jag Capital Management LLC Invests $4.75 Million in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,427,000 after buying an additional 2,055,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,891,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,683,000 after buying an additional 428,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,289,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,084,000 after buying an additional 2,300,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,565,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,881,000 after buying an additional 1,195,881 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.
CoStar Group Stock Down 2.4 %
CSGP opened at $71.74 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99.
CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
CoStar Group Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
