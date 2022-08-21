Jag Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,020 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Twitter by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Stock Performance

TWTR opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $68.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,060,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,266 shares of company stock worth $2,186,340 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Further Reading

