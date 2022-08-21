Jag Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,867 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 358.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 189,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,811,000 after purchasing an additional 148,509 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.9% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 15.3% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.2% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 207,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,592,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $269.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.86 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

