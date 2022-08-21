Jag Capital Management LLC Makes New $13.87 Million Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 127,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,872,000. Copart comprises about 1.4% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Copart by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $128.24 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day moving average of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

