Jag Capital Management LLC Makes New $13.87 Million Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 127,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,872,000. Copart comprises about 1.4% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Copart by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.
Copart Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $128.24 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day moving average of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.
Insider Activity at Copart
In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Copart (CPRT)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.