Jag Capital Management LLC Makes New $9.88 Million Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,000. Jag Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of MarketAxess at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $262.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.52. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.01 and a 12-month high of $487.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.22.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.