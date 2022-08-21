Jag Capital Management LLC Takes $17.95 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 1.8% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $1,672.26 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,415.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,448.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. OTR Global raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,831.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,719 shares of company stock valued at $11,629,340 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

