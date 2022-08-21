Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report released on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a return on equity of 12,267.49% and a net margin of 0.70%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LVLU. Bank of America lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $268.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 48,883 shares during the period. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth about $3,069,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth about $1,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

