Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $35,649.00

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Jetfuel Finance coin can now be purchased for $23.08 or 0.00107350 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jetfuel Finance has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jetfuel Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $35,649.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jetfuel Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,498.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003752 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00127464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00096237 BTC.

Jetfuel Finance Profile

Jetfuel Finance (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io.

Jetfuel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetfuel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetfuel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetfuel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetfuel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetfuel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.