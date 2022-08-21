JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,216,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363,115 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $767,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 887.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BBRE opened at $96.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.08.

