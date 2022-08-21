JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.42% of AMETEK worth $745,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMETEK Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $128.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.85. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

