JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.32% of Ameriprise Financial worth $1,096,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $284.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

