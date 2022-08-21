JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,665,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,824 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $796,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 182,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $335,106,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $1,217,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $297.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.13.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

