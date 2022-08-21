Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $18,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,353 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Infosys by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after buying an additional 45,078 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on INFY. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

