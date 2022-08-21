Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 276.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,515 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,558,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,343,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,991 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

MA stock opened at $354.28 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $342.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

