Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 35,093 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,093 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $28,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after buying an additional 291,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,316,276,000 after buying an additional 55,114 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after buying an additional 132,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,638,000 after buying an additional 90,063 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $292.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.19. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

