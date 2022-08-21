Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $15.03 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,894 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Xylem worth $15,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.4% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 51,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 173.2% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 47,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 335,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,567,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 2.8 %

XYL stock opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.71. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

