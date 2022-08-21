Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $19.98 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,343 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $19,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $204.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

