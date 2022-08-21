Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 23,498 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.
Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.73 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $357.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.27 and its 200-day moving average is $150.07.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
