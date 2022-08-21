Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 173,185 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 173,185 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 195,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,158,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 150,569 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 237,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Trading Down 0.8 %

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Oracle stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

