Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 69,388 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 472,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,388 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $16,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,859,000 after buying an additional 885,766 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 23,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after buying an additional 59,237 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

