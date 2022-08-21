Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $21.69 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 759,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,694,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of PPL at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in PPL by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 68,070 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in PPL by 1,059.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 43,205 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in PPL by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PPL stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,702 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

