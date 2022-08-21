Kalmar (KALM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $29,250.00

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $29,250.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kalmar has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00769683 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Kalmar
Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,644,823 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.
