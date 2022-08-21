Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Acquires 52,660 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,660 shares during the period. Eversource Energy makes up about 0.9% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Eversource Energy worth $39,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.63. 1,217,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,914. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.18. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

