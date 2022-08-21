Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 198,677 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.28% of DCP Midstream worth $19,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

NYSE DCP traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

