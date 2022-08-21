Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Tower by 22.1% in the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.8% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 441,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 37.2% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 86,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 23,449 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,326. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $127.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Insider Activity

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.13.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.