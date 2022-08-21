Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Purchases 92,405 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,416,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,405 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 2.7% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Enbridge worth $111,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

