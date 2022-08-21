Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 130,425 Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 130,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $5.18 on Friday, hitting $65.73. The company had a trading volume of 188,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,717. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

