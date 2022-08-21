Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $1,270,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,148,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,553. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Shares of ARES traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.88. 923,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.16. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 156.41%.

Ares Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

