Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Takes $162,000 Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter worth $240,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genesis Energy

In other Genesis Energy news, Director James E. Davison purchased 10,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,707,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,670,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GEL traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,179. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.05%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

