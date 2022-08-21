Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Takes Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 981.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

AB stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.38. 232,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,995. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.30. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 76.34%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.