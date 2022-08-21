Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.12-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of K traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.67. 2,584,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.49.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $10,319,863.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,316,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,114,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 730,765 shares of company stock valued at $52,407,543. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kellogg by 42.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Kellogg by 6.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

