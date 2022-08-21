Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 790 ($9.55) price target on the stock.

Kenmare Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON:KMR opened at GBX 458 ($5.53) on Wednesday. Kenmare Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 401.91 ($4.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 533 ($6.44). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 442.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 455.02. The company has a market capitalization of £434.74 million and a PE ratio of 398.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80.

Kenmare Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,521.74%.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

