Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRC. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after acquiring an additional 75,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $601,929,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,830,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,432,000 after acquiring an additional 151,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after acquiring an additional 811,897 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 112.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,485 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

NYSE KRC opened at $51.12 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

