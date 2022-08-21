Komodo Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Komodo has a total market cap of $35.81 million and $970,075.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001255 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00301809 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00115387 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00077257 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,232,637 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

