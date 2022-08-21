L & S Advisors Inc Acquires New Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $801,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEX by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEX to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

WEX Price Performance

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,657.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $762,355. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $166.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.06. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $197.70.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

