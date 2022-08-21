L & S Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

