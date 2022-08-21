L & S Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $169.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.38 and a 200-day moving average of $179.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

