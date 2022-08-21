L & S Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $201.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $233.55.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

