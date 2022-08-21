L & S Advisors Inc Has $1.15 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.9 %
QQQ opened at $322.86 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.23.
Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend
Invesco QQQ Trust Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
