L & S Advisors Inc Purchases 77 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after buying an additional 451,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,311,000 after purchasing an additional 65,737 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,933,000 after buying an additional 257,307 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,450,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $470.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $436.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.93. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $400.05 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

