L & S Advisors Inc Purchases 958 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,198,403. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

ENPH opened at $283.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.15. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $308.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

