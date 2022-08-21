L & S Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.11.

Accenture stock opened at $315.29 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.60.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.