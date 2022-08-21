L & S Advisors Inc Sells 2,159 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 16.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after buying an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 22.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 16.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $231.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $271.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.90 and a 200 day moving average of $220.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

