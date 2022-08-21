L & S Advisors Inc Sells 695 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.50.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $321.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

