Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Cut by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $26.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $476.79. 2,010,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,874. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $455.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.09 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

