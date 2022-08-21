Lambda (LAMB) Market Cap Hits $2.59 Million

Lambda (LAMB) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $673,748.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,442.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00128594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032768 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00101723 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im.

Lambda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

