Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $156.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.00 and its 200-day moving average is $151.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 10.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.