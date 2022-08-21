Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LSTR. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.08.

Landstar System stock opened at $156.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 612,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,337,000 after buying an additional 259,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 694.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after buying an additional 181,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,416,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 267,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after buying an additional 162,191 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

