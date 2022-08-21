Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $885.00 million-$905.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.39 million. Lantheus also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.85 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price target for the company.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Trading Down 0.1 %

Lantheus stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,161. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average is $59.73. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,558.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,251 shares of company stock worth $575,133 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.