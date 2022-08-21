LDR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 81,000 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,000. Apartment Income REIT makes up about 1.4% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Apartment Income REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 670,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,624. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

